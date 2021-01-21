Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs were handed their second home defeat of the season in their 1-0 lost to Asante Kotoko in their outstanding Ghana Premier LeagueMatch day 7 game played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday.

Christopher Nettey headed home a beautifully taken free kick by Patrick Asmah in the 71st minutes to secure all the maximum three points at stake for the Porcupine Woriors.

The win, has thus moved Kotoko to third place on the league with 16 points level with second place Ashanti Gold Football Club after nine matches.

Both teams started off in high spirits and played some good football in the first half but were not able to break the deadlock.

Though Dwarfs enjoyed much of the possession in the first half, it was Kotoko which created most chances but could not bury the

In the 26th minutes Kotoko’s Brazilian playmaker played a fine long range pass to Kwame Opoku only for him to hit the side net.

Kotoko continued to make several incursions into the 18-yard box of Dwarfs with Patrick Asmah shooting wide after a beautiful run into the opponent box in the 45th minutes.

Imoro Ibrahim fired wide after a free kick when Fabio Gama was brought down right on the edge of the 18-yard box of Dwarfs before half time.

Dwarfs made an early substitution in the 60th minutes when Ishmael Antwi was brought on for Michael Asamoah in search for a win.

The best chance of the game came in the 66th minutes when the ball fell on the path of Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku after a miss kick by Dwarfs defender, Prince Kpodo but he missed the goal post by inches.

Kotoko made a forced substitution in the 76th minutes after Imoro Ibrahim was stretched of the pitch and was replaced by Abdul Latif Anabila.

Dwarfs came into the game strong in the last 10 minutes and made several attempts to get an equaliser but were unsuccessful.