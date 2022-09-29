Kotoko records first win of the season 

Asante Kotoko recorded their first win of the season after beating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 in a match day one outstanding match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday in Kumasi.

The Porcupines had to hold on to their slender lead for most part of the second half as the debutants pushed hard for the equaliser after cutting down Kotoko’s two-lead.

Stephen Amankona scored the first goal on the 14th minute from the spot when he was pushed down in the penalty box to win a penalty for his side.

Kotoko doubled their lead just after recess through Isaac Oppong who initiated and completed the attack from midfield.

Their two-goal advantage was cut down to one almost immediately after the second when Philip Ofori of Nsoatreman nodded home a corner kick from the right.

After failing to beat Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday despite a dominant performance, Asante Kotoko went into the match determined to secure all three points in their quest to defend the title they won last season.

They almost broke the deadlock just after two minutes but their Ugandan import, Steven Mukwala who was released by Isaac Oppong failed to beat goalkeeper Yaw Owusu Ansah with his feeble strike.

Kototo however won a penalty in the 12th minute when Amankona was pushed down in the box by Traore Kafonon, leaving Referee George Mawuli Vormawor with no choice but point to the spot for penalty.

Amankona scored from the spot to record his first goal for Kotoko since joining from Berekum Chelsea last season.

Kotoko maintained their dominance for the rest of the first half, creating several chances but failed to utilise them.

They scored their second goal one minute after the break through Oppong who combined beautifully with Mukwala from the midfield before completing the move with a strike beyond the goalkeeper of Nsoatreman.

The visitors responded three minutes later from a corner kick when Ofori headed the ball against the woodwork before landing in the net.

Nsoatreman after that goal grew in confidence as they stepped up their game and caused numerous nervous moments in the Kotoko goal area, but the Kotoko backline repelled all their threats.