Kotoko see off King Faisal in Kumasi derby

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were at their ruthless best as they defeated city rivals, King Faisal 3-0 in their match week four encounter of the betPawa Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night.

Two goals in the first half and another just after recess condemned the Insha Allah Boys to four consecutive defeats this campaign.

The result means King Faisal is the only club yet to pick a point in the league after four rounds of matches, leaving them at the bottom of the league table.

Asante Kotoko enjoyed early possession right from the blast of the whistle, making two quick incursions into the vital area of King Faisal.

The persistence of the Porcupines paid off on the 10th minute when their Ugandan import, Steven DeseMukwala tapped in a cross from the right.

It was a swift build up from the right side of attack orchestrated by Andrew Appau, Christopher Nartey and Dickson Afoakwa whose tailor measured cross was connected home by Mukwala.

King Faisal lifted their game after the goal and created some nervous moments in Kotoko’s goal area as they probed for the equaliser.

But it was Kotoko who fetched their second goal of the evening against the run of play on the 29th when Richard Boadu converted a spot kick after Mukwala was brought down in the box.

The two teams exhibited an end-to-end action as they battled for the next goal which never came until the referee ended the first half.

Just one minute after the break, Asante Kotoko scored their third goal after Afoakwa took on a defender before releasing Nicholas Opoku Mensah who sent the ball into the roof of the net.

King Faisal almost pulled one back on the 55th minute but for Fredrick Asare’s brilliant save from a powerful header from close range.

Kotoko introduced Justice Blay, Stephen Amankona and Samuel Appiah for Enock Morrison, Dickson Afoakwa and Christopher Nartey respectively on the 64th minute to consolidate their lead.

The substitutions brought some stability into the play of Kotoko whose performance had dipped after the hourmark.

They controlled the game, dictated the pace and made sure King Faisal did not pose any threat as the match entered the last 15 minutes.

King Faisal also responded in the last few minutes by bringing on more men to at least reduce the deficit, but Kotoko held on until the referee brought proceedings to an end.