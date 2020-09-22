Nana Yaw Amposah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko S/C, has promised to build solid administrative structures to restore the two-time African champions to their once-fearsome status.



Established in 1935, the Porcupine Warriors had since 1983 failed to annex any major continental trophy.

The Ghanaian football giants, under the tutelage of the Nana Yaw Amonsah-led Management, seemed to have found a new window of hope with promises by the new CEO to strengthen administrative structures of the club.

“For a club like Asante Kotoko, administratively, we need to be solid.

“Our compliance cannot falter. We have to ensure that the system of the Office of the Secretariat of Asante Kotoko – its management and operations, is second to none in Ghana and on the continent,” Nana Amponsah noted.

Addressing the media at a ceremony in Kumasi, to outdoor the new management members of the club, the CEO said: “Kotoko is the biggest institution in Ghana.”

Therefore, the focus should be on bringing changes to the way things were done administratively – injecting new ideas and managerial practices in the interest of the club.

The new management members are Mr. Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, Administrative and Operations Manager, Mr. Moses Antwi Benefo, Communications Manager, Mr. Eric Amoako Twum, Commercial Manager, and Ms. Dentaa Amoateng (MBE), Diasporan Relations Manager.

The rest include Ms. Akua Pokua Kwarteng (Esq), Head of Legal (Domestic), Mr. Nilo Effori, Head of Legal (International), Mr. Thomas Sevordzi, Finance Manager, and Mr. David Obeng Nyarko, Special Assistant to the CEO.

Nana Amponsah called on stakeholders to be supportive of the new management as the members worked assiduously to achieve the objectives of the club.