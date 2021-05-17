Kotoko

Asante Kotoko fought back from a lone goal to pick a vital point against Liberty Professionals at Red Bull Arena Sogakope to keep their championship aspirations alive after the 25th week Ghana Premier League (GPL).

It was an early scare for the league leaders who had to seat on the edge for most part of the game after Liberty took the lead in the first half.

Liberty, who are in a battle for survival in the premiership scored first in the tail end of the first half after Razak Abalora fumbled with Evans Owusu’s shot which found its way into the net for the opener.

The “Scientific Soccer” lads held onto the lead till the close of the first half as well as the later stages of the second half.

However, Kotoko managed to maintain pressure on the home side for a greater part of the second half and succeeded in the 83rd minute.

It was Abdul Ismael Ganiyu who fetched the equalizer for Kotoko when he headed in a perfect free-kick Imoro Ibrahim to secure one point from the game to keep their lead on the table.

