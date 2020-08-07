

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Asante Kotoko will hold a Press Conference at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi today, to outdoor their newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The newly appointed Board of Directors of Kotoko after long consultations has appointed the Chairman of Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah as the CEO and he would be unveiled at the Press Conference on Friday, August 7.

However, Asante Kotoko on its twitter page on Thursday announced the Board of Directors would hold a press conference at 11 am at the Sports hotel with no reason attached.

The Press Conference would be held at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi at 11 am.