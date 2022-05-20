Kotoko unhappy about GFA’s postponement of regional derby

Kumasi based club, Asante Kotoko is unhappy with the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to postpone their match-day 29 clash against Ashantigold due to security reasons at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The GFA earlier this week, issued a communique on the association’s decision to demote Ashantigold to the division two league beginning next season due to the club’s involvement in a match-fixing scandal with Inter Allies last season.

The GFA’s decision to adjourn the match follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service.

Asante Kotoko in an official statement released on Thursday, said they have written to the GFA to register their displeasure in the way and manner the match was postponed.

It said “As a club, we take a serious exception to the postponement of matches at this crucial stage of our league, since issues of sporting integrity may be compromised”.

According to the statement, the club has requested the GFA to postpone all league matches until the match between their rivals was honoured.

“The club has also demanded the Ghana Football Association to reimburse it for the cost incurred as the team travelled and spent a night in Obuasi on Wednesday in preparation for the match on Thursday,” it added.

The GFA is yet to set a new date for the crucial match to take place.