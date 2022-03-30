Kotoko’s Dr. Aban Receives Top Africa Award  

Dr. Kofi Amoa Aban, a business man, has been honoured by the ’40 under 40 Africa Awards’ for his sterling contributions to Ghana’s oil and gas industry.

Dr. Abban who also doubled as a Board Member for Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, was among young Ghanaians who received the awards at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited, Mr. Richard Abbey Jnr, organiser of the event, the awards was aimed at celebrating the achievements of young entrepreneurs.

Other 36 young African entrepreneurs from 16 different countries operating in various sectors including banking and finance, energy, agriculture, theatre and arts, journalism; health, fashion, law, sports management, events management, technology and innovation were also awarded.

Dr. Aban’s tremendous contributions in the showbiz arena was also recgonised.

“The objective of the Awards is to recognise and celebrate emerging leaders under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership”, a copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani said, “we want to prove to the upcoming youth of Africa that excellence could be achieved at a very tender age”.

It expressed excitement as the nominees emerged from 16 countries in the continent, saying moving forward “we would have over 30 countries participating in the awards scheme”.

“The award is a means to market Africa to the world and show the world what the African continent is capable of doing”, it added.