Asante Kotoko’s rival in the Ghana Premier League, Accra Hearts of Oak has congratulated Nana Yaw Amponsah on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.

Mr. Amponsah was unveiled yesterday in Kumasi as the CEO on a three-year contract.

With congratulatory messages pouring out to the young Football administrator, Hearts of Oak were not exceptional.

A message from one of the glamorous clubs in Ghana said they would work in partnership to aid in the development of football in Ghana.

“We welcome Nana Yaw Amponsah to the big league. Congratulations on your appointment as the new CEO of Asante Kotoko.

“Together, we will work in partnership to aid in the development of Ghana football as we remain fierce competitors on the field,” it said.