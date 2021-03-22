The much anticipated week 13 fixture between Akyem Oda based division one side Oda Kotoku Royals FC and Accra Lions FC in the Division One Zone three league ended one all at the Akyem Oda Sports Stadium.

It was the away team that scored first in the 37th minute through their player Kelvin Kyei in the first half of the game.

The home side Kotoku Royals who were bent on proving a point at their home grounds equalised through a penalty kick in the 69th minute taken by their player Richard Dzikoe to draw even.

As it stands now, Accra Lions FC have 28 points, while Kotoku Royals FC also has 27 points.

Kotoku Royals would have to battle with Okyeman Planners FC in their next match in an Eastern derby also promises to be a very exciting match.