Akyem Oda-based Division One side Oda Kotoku Royals FC will host zone three league leaders Accra Lions FC in an epic match day 13 encounter at the Oda Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated match will see both teams vie for the three maximum points knowing that a win for either side would push their premier league qualification hopes high.

Accra Lions FC is currently sitting at the top of Division One League, zone three table with 27 points plus 12 goals, while Kotoku Royals FC is second on the table with 26 points plus 12 goals, with just a point separating the two teams.

Kotoku Royals FC after traveling to beat Nania FC at their home grounds by three goals to one in the match-day 12 fixture is determined to outwit their opponents from Accra come Sunday, March 21, to go top of zone three.

Their opponents Accra Lions after suffering a one-goal defeat against Okyeman Planners FC to end their 11 games unbeaten run would be looking to rejuvenate their team to face the daunting task at the Oda sports stadium.

Okatakyie Afrifa, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kotoku Royals FC, speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview said Sunday’s match was not going to be a walkover, but one that would be fought till the 90th minute.

However, he was confident his side would carry the day.

He said the team was well prepared for the match knowing the threat that their opponent Accra Lions FC posed because playing 11 matches unbeaten shows its pedigree.

He called on their fans to rally behind the team and give them their maximum support, adding, a win for Kotoku Royals on Sunday would position them on the path to securing a premier league qualification.