An 89th-minute goal scored by Richard Dzikoe ensured that Kotoku Royals FC secured the three maximum points in the matchday 21 fixture against Uncle T. United at the Oda Sports Stadium.

The highly tensed match witnessed the first-half ending in a goalless draw with both teams creating some decent chances but failed to utilise them.

However, it was the home team that looked more determined in the second half, but they had to wait late in the game to secure the maximum points.

The victory, therefore, put Kotoku Royals third on the zone three league table with nine matches to go.

Okatakyie Afrifa, Public Relations Officer of Kotoku Royals in an interview with GNA Sports, expressed his excitement with the victory, indicating that, though the Accra based team proved a bit tough, they managed to secure the three maximum points which was key at this stage of the league.

He noted that, the Oda based Division One side was still on course to secure the only qualification spot in zone three to play in the Ghana Premier League.

Though Tema Youth FC is currently occupying the top position, he believed that with nine matches to go anything could happen and the league table could change.

A fan, Yaw Bekoe, on the other hand, congratulated the team for the spirited performance and urged them to win all their remaining matches to position them in the qualification spot.