Koudijs Ghana Limited, an animal feed production company, says it will within three years begin sourcing about 15 per cent of its raw materials locally to boost production.

The Company indicated that it embraced such local initiative because “it fits perfectly into the Sustainability Goals of the global company.”

Mr Koen de Heus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of De Heus Animal Nutrition Company, speaking at the virtual launch of its Complete Layer Feed product, said with more than 100 years of experience in animal nutrition, “we aim to be a safe haven for our customers.”

He said investing in Ghana showed that they were serious in contributing to the development of the economy, calling on the government to provide the needed environment to facilitate business growth.

He said it was not only people that mattered to them locally but that the animal feed industry was becoming more and more innovative hence the need to be abreast of market trends.

“This is good for our environment, good for job creation and it will finally result in a better balance between supply and demand,” he said.

The CEO said the new product would help improve the quality of animals and also boost the business of farmers in the Ghanaian community.

He said the Company strived to blend in with the culture as soon as possible to be part of the community and to recruit as many local people as they could to help improve the local economy.

Mr Heus said from now onwards farmers would have be able to buy locally the high Dutch quality feed and “l am sure that this introduction will result in an even better contribution of Koudijs to technical results of their customers and to further develop the agriculture sector.”

He said as a Company, its support team was able to help customers to find the right customized solution to improve their farms.

Mr Hugo Vissher, General Manager of Koudijs Ghana Limited, said they wanted to make a difference in the life of farmers. He said the Company believed that a high quality product and the right consistency in the products could make a positive impact in farm management and consequently improve the lives of the farmers.

Mr Vissher said the Company’s focus now was to supply only to the Ghanaian market and firm its supply base before venturing into other African countries.

He said the Company would work hard to secure more raw materials in Ghana and build a strong relationship with farmers along the whole supply chain.