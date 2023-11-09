Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome First Baby Together

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have expanded their family with the arrival of their first child together, as confirmed by exclusive sources to PEOPLE.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, announced the gender of their baby boy during a joyful gender reveal party in June. Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, expressed his excitement about becoming a father to their son in a recent episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast.

This new addition joins their blended family, as Kourtney Kardashian Barker is already a mother to Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 11, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Similarly, Travis Barker has children of his own, including son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler