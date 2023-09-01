Kpando ‘KOSA’ Pays Courtesy Call On Indonesian Consul In

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Accra

Four (4) national executive members of the Kpando Senior High School Old Students’ Association (KOSA) have paid a courtesy call on the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H.E. Paskal A. B. Rois at his Consulate in Accra on Thursday 31st August 2023.

.

The delegation was led by the President of KOSA, Tsitsia Jonathan Kwaku Bansah. Other members were the Vice President, Tsitsia Elias Kofi Arku, the General Secretary, Tsitsia Justice Senanu Buoh, as well as the Treasurer, Tsitsia Eunice Nyadzro.

Tsitsia Bansah used the occasion to formally inform Mr. Rois, who is also a proud KOSA member and Voltarian, about the forthcoming 70th-anniversary celebration of their Alma Mater, Kpando Senior High School (KPASEC), scheduled for Saturday, 11th November, this year.

KOSA also officially invited the Honorary Consul as a special guest to the anniversary event.

The Vice President of the Association, Tsitsia Arku congratulated Tsitsia Rois not only on his appointment as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana but also for making KPASEC, KOSA, people of the Volta Region, and Ghanaians proud by achieving such a great feat.

General Secretary of KOSA, Tsitsia Buoh, on his part, stressed the need for the old students to show greater interest in the development of their Alma Mater. According to him, KPASEC had a powerful impact on several past students, adding that KOSA should make the old school better than it was during their time.

For his part, the National Treasurer of the Association, Tsitsia Nyadzro urged all KOSA members to support the power-packed lined-up activities of the anniversary financially and continue to show great dedication to the well-being of KOSA and KPASEC.

Receiving the KOSA delegation, Tsitsia Rois expressed gratitude for the honour done to him and called on all KOSA members to come together and support the school in its total development.

He described the visit by KOSA to the Consulate as heartwarming. He pledged his allegiance and support not only to all activities of KOSA but also to all efforts towards making KPASEC a great institution of learning.

Mr. Rois said the anticipated 70th-anniversary celebration should serve as a wake-up event to plan a successful Silver Jubilee (75 years) celebration of Kpando SHS in 2028.

The diplomat accepted the KOSA invitation and assured them that he would grace the occasion with his wife, H.E. Mrs. Gifty Etsa Rois, whom he disclosed is also a proud KOSA member.

The Honorary Consul used the opportunity to share with the executives the available scholarship and business opportunities from Indonesia and urged the KOSA fraternity and indeed all Ghanaians to take advantage of these chances to improve their lot in business and education.

The discussions, which focused mainly on the anniversary and the growth of KPASEC in general, lauded the efforts of the Headmaster, staff, and students for their contribution to the development of the school over the years.

On behalf of the executives of KOSA, the Vice President, Tsitsia Elias Arku, later presented some anniversary souvenirs to the Honorary Consul. They were the 70th Anniversary Cap, a Lacoste Tee shirt, as well as a Mug.

The 70th-anniversary celebration of KPASEC comes off with a grand durbar of stakeholders on Saturday, 11th November, 2023 at the KPASEC School Field at 9 a.m. Activities lined up for the celebration include clean-up exercise, tree planting, and donations at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital at Kpando as well as an Inter-House Quiz Competition and Gospel Concert on Monday, 6th November, Marathon and Sports Festival.

There will be a Drama on Tuesday, 7th November, Career Guidance and Counselling Interaction with Staff and Students, and School Debate on Wednesday, 8th November.

A cooking Competition, Fashion, Departmental Exhibition, and an Awards Night will take place on Thursday, 9th November whereas the KOSA Executive meeting, Cadet Displays, and Candlelight Procession and Bonfire will occur on Friday, 10th November 2023.

The anniversary celebration is under the theme, ‘Quality Education, A Collective Responsibility’.