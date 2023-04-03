Kpando NDCPrimaries: Four candidates cleared to contest

A five-member Vetting Committee led by Madam Hanny Sherry Ayitey, the National Vice-Chairman, has given the green light to four candidates to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpando Constituency.

The candidates are Madam Dela Sowah, Mr Sebastian Deh, Mr Agbeti Divine and Lawyer Danso Archie Martin Junior.

They have also balloted for their positions with Madam Sowah picking the fourth, Mr Deh, third, Mr Agbeti second and Mr Danso picking the number one position.

Madam Sowah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), said her position on the ballot paper showed that she had been chosen for a fourth term in the Legislative House.

She expressed confidence of winning the contest and subsequently becoming the MP.

Mr Sebastian Deh, CEO of Atlantic Development Finance Company and Executive Director of HeadHands Support Foundation, said his chances of becoming victorious were very bright.

He said his pedigree and service to the NDC was an open book and was confident of winning.

Mr Deh said the dynamics on the ground showed that there was a preference for a change in leadership, adding that the leadership had not performed to the satisfaction of the electorates.

He said the new change must be given to a person who had a lot of experience and among the candidates, he would stand tall.

Mr Divine Agbeti, the current PRO, NDC ProForum, UK/Ireland and Communications Committee Member, noted that he could win the contest.

He said his chances were very high in the upcoming contest after which he would form a formidable front to capture the Parliamentary seat.

Mr Agbeti urged his supporters to be calm and should not retaliate to any attacks from opponents.

Mr Danso Archie Martin (Jr) noted that his aim was to change the phase of the Kpando Constituency to a modern one.

He said he had the Constituency at heart and would provide the needed support for constituents.