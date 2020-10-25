The Kpando Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched party wings to strengthen the party’s base ahead of the December general elections.

Mr Eric Legacy Fiah, Kpando Constituency Chairman of NPP, said the launch of the Women, Youth and NASARA wings of the Party, was timely to allow the various groups to coordinate and protect the gains of the party for a resounding victory.

Addressing a rally on the theme: “Revitalizing Kpando Constituency Front for Victory 2020 and Beyond,” he said, the various wings were identified to invigorate the grassroots for collective and success in the upcoming elections.

Mr Fiah urged the electorates in the Constituency to triple the vote margin the party used to defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general election.

“Vote difference for 2020 should be more than one million, we should have three million-plus votes this time,” he added.

“When they were in power, we defeated them with one million votes, now that we are in power let’s widen the margin,” Mr Fiah said.

He said the ballot positions signified victory for the Party and second defeat for the NDC.

Mr. Ernest Theophilus Quist, Kpando Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said Kpando had seen many development projects during his tenure as MCE.

He said Kpando was gradually becoming the envy of other Municipalities and Districts in the Region, attributing the gains to hard work.

Mr Quist, who is the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the NPP, said if voted to represent the people in Parliament, he would lobby for the upgrade of the Municipal Health Centre to Polyclinic.

He would ensure the establishment of a campus of the Ho Technical University at the Kpando Technical Institute so students from the town would not have to travel to Ho for studies.

The PC said some youth in the Municipality were undergoing artisan training through his support to enable them to improve their lives.

Mr Joseph Badasu, Municipal Director, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), asked the electorates to avoid the “skirt and blouse” pattern of voting as it was dwindling the fortunes of the party in the Constituency.

“All votes must go to the NPP if we are to land the Presidency and the Parliamentary seat,” he added.

Mr. Badasu urged the gathering to “preach the gospel” of the NPP to everybody, everyday and anywhere until victory was won in the polls.

The Teachers and Nurses Network of the Party was also launched.