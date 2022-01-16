Kpando Police busts four highway robbers, pursue another four on the run

The Kpando Divisional Police in an intelligence-led operation have arrested four suspects who attacked and robbed passengers on board a passenger bus and other motorists on the Kpando-Agbenoxoe highway last Sunday.

The four, were however arrested from their respective hideouts at Gbefi Weme are Zakari Amadu, 24, Badu Seidu, 26, Usmanu Mohammed, 37, and Aljuma Jalo, 36, between Sunday and Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, briefing the Ghana News Agency said one shotgun, six live BB cartridges, 15 assorted mobile phones, industrial cutter, screw driver, and truncheon were retrieved from the suspects.

She said preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects were invited from another region to engage in the robbery.

DSP Tenge said the special anti-robbery team was still pursuing the four other accomplices currently on the run.

The suspects are in custody assisting the investigation and would be processed for court.

The Police Command has appealed to all passengers, who fell victim to the robbery on that segment of the highway should kindly visit the Kpando Divisional Police to assist in further investigation.