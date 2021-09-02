Kpando youth pledge to disengage secessionist activities

Some selected youth from political parties and youth groups in the Kpando Municipality have pledged not to engage in activities of secessionist groups in their various communities.

They said they would educate members of their communities on secessionist activities and report any suspicious character found in the community to appropriate authorities for necessary actions to be taken.

The youth in a communique after a Youth Activists workshop held in Kpando by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and National Security noted that “we vow never to engage in any activities that will lead to the breach of the peace Ghana is enjoying now as a country.”

“We shall cooperate with lawful agencies to ensure peaceful co-existence and national cohesion in our society,” they further pledged.

Mr Richard Asilevi, Kpando Municipal Director, NCCE, said the unconstitutional declaration of independence for the Volta Region by the Western Togoland Restoration Front coupled with religious fundamentalism going on in the Sahel region raised stakes against peace and national cohesion.

He said these activities required rigorous educational drive to halt them, hence the workshop in order to sensitise and engage the youth.

The workshop was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation”.

Mr Asilevi noted that peace was very cheap and a costless commodity when it abounds in any society, yet sometimes marginalised because “we even forget that the right things we try to do in our everyday life contribute to the substance of the peace we are enjoying”.

“Peace becomes very expensive, costly and scarce when it is lost in society to the extent that we have to use resources available for building future classrooms to pay for peace to be restored. Sometimes countless lives are lost.”

Mr Kojo Tito Voegborlo, NCCE Commission Secretary, urged the participants to be vigilant and proactive in society.

He said they had to take security issues in their communities seriously and quickly report any suspected individual or groups to the authorities.

Madam Love Elimons, Kpando Magistrate Court Judge, admonished the participants to be cautious of utterances that could affect the peace of the country.

She called on the youth to be wary of people they associated themselves with, since the law was a no respecter of persons irrespective of their social statuses.