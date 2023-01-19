Kpapu needs new classroom – Stakeholders

Stakeholders have raised alarm over the deteriorating school structure, which could soon collapse on pupils.

Chiefs, elders, teachers and pupils of Kpapu, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have appealed to the authorities to come to their aid and never wait for a disaster to strike.

Mr Simon Maprumbe, Assemblyman for Nyambong West electoral area in the Nkwanta South Municipality, told the GNA in an interview during a visit to the school that the school was constructed by parents in the community to provide a somewhere for their children to attend school.

He said parents were contributing to pay the volunteer teachers until the school was absorbed by the government in 2017 and till date only two teachers were posted to the facility and responsible for nursery to primary six.

“Every child hopes to get quality education and fit well into the society, but for my people here, is a mirage because as you can see for yourself two classes occupy one class room and there are no desks for them to seat because four children seats on one desk and all the desks in the school is not up to thirty, no toilet facility or enough teachers to teach them,” said the Assembly man.

The Assemblyman, however, called on the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly, Ghana Education Service, NGOs, philanthropists and individuals to come to their aid by raising the school structure to a standard that will encourage these children to see the need for them to go to school.

Mr Thasun Oliver, headteacher of the school, also pleaded with GES to bring more teachers to the school in order to improve academic performance as only two teachers were inadequate.

He appealed that the Ghana School Feeding programme be extended to the school to motivate and serve as a pull-factor for the pupils to patronise the school.