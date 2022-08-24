KpareKpare community appeals for Police post

Residents of KpareKpare and its environs in the Krachi East Municipality are appealing for the establishment of a Police post to ensure security in the area.

The call follows what the residents described as a rising number of robberies in the area.

They also believe that the establishment of a police post would help reduce frequent attacks on them as well as ensure their safety.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, Assemblyman of the area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the presence of security personnel in the community would facilitate rapid responses to incidences of crime.

He said it would prevent the stealing of motorcycles and bicycles in the communities.

Mr Kaliwa said the stealing of domestic animals and other properties was also becoming rampant and urged the Police administration in the Oti region to adhere to their plea.

Mr Nicodemus Napari, a businessperson narrated how robbers entered his compound house at midnight and stole his brand new “Haogin” motorbike.

A resident who teaches at the KpareKpare Junior High School(JHS) shared his experience on how some notorious robbers sneaked into teachers’ bungalows at night and made away with his new motorbike.

Another victim also complained about his missing motorcycle, adding that all the theft cases had been reported at the Police station in Dambai.

Nana Atta-Foster Owusu III, Chief of KpareKpare, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to go to their aid by providing officers in the jurisdiction.