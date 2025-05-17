Kpebu Calls for Government Intervention to Lower Prices Amid Cedi Appreciation

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare to collaborate with the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) to accelerate price reductions for goods, following the Cedi’s recent gains against the US dollar.

The local currency currently trades at approximately GH¢12 to $1, prompting public demands for lower consumer prices.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on May 17, Kpebu criticized traders for delaying adjustments, stating, “GUTA must act now. The Oil Marketing Companies reduced fuel prices—traders should follow.” He accused businesses of exploiting consumers, emphasizing, “Government must step in when market freedoms lead to excessive profiteering.”

GUTA previously cited the need to deplete existing stock before lowering prices, but Kpebu dismissed this rationale. “Citizens lack the leverage to hold traders accountable. Ministerial pressure is essential,” he argued.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry confirmed a May 14 agreement with trade associations to reduce prices within two months, contingent on sustained Cedi stability. Minister Ofosu-Adjare clarified the government’s role: “We negotiate but cannot mandate price cuts. However, some importers have already begun reductions, which should soon reflect in retail markets.”

The developments highlight tensions between market autonomy and consumer protection, with stakeholders balancing economic recovery and equitable pricing.