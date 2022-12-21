Kpedze SHS contestants in the Renewable Energy Challenge honoured

The Past Students’ Association of the Kpedze Senior High School in the Ho West District of the Volta Region has honoured students who participated in the Renewable Energy Challenge.

The Association presented a citation to the team and teachers who led the team and the headmaster of the school for beating five other schools in the finals of the four months challenge, which was held in Accra.

Mr George Ofori, President of the Association, said the contestants deserved the honour for emerging champions of the challenge and for putting up a splendid performance in all the stages of the competition.

He said the victory was a great height of achievement and was optimistic that the would inspire the school to work harder for greater laurels in the future to position the school as one of the best in the country.

“Our gallant team of eight, we salute you and celebrate you as the great Energy champions of Kpesco in the Volta Region and Ghana as a whole…thanks for making Kpesco great and strong again, we are proud of you.”

Mr Ofori, speaking to Ghana News Agency, commended the staff and management of the school for their efforts in preparing the team to win the trophy, noting that the Association was indebted to them.

The President of the Association entreated the students to focus on their studies and to ensure that the victory reflected in their final West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Mr Yram Kwame Gadotor, Headmaster of the School, commended the Association for recognising the work of the students, the staff and management of the School, which resulted in the victory.

He thanked them for their immense contribution, which has helped in preparing the team for the challenge, noting that it was not for the support of the Association they would have had a great challenge entering the competition.

The headmaster disclosed that though the school had chalked this great success it was nonetheless faced with great challenges include classroom deficit and inadequate dormitory for the girls.

Mr Gadotor said the 60-year-old dinner hall, which is being used as assembly hall, was in bad shape with parts linking whenever it rains, making it for them to carry out effective activities in the hall.

A biogas toilet facility, administration block, four semi-detached 8-unit bungalow and the road network, which all started in 2016 have abandoned, he said, and appealed for support from relevant authorities and benevolent organisations to address the situation.