Kpeli Worlase Embarks On Thank-You Tour, Vows Development For Kwahu Afram Plains North Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Hon. Kpeli Worlase, has undertaken a thank-you tour across some communities within his constituency to express gratitude for their unwavering support during the 2024 general elections. The tour, which spanned several days, saw the MP visiting Donkokrom, Kwaekese,Adiamra, Korankye and other key communities in the district.

Addressing enthusiastic residents during community durbars, Hon. Kpeli Worlase called on the people to continue trusting the National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite its current position in the Parliament. He assured the constituents that he would not relent in his efforts to bring development to the area, pledging to work hand-in-hand with key stakeholders, including the party executives.

“Being in Parliament as Independent does not mean we should fold our arms. I will use every legitimate means to attract development to our district,” Hon. Kpeli Worlase said.

One of the highlights of the MP’s visit occurred at Kwaekese, where he made a strong commitment to commission the abandoned Road, District education director bungalow. The facility, which has been left incomplete for nearly 20 years, has long been a symbol of frustration for District. Hon. Kpeli Worlase pledged to make its completion.

“My office will ensure the necessary lobbying is done to provide electricity to other communities still in darkness. These basic amenities are not luxuries but necessities,” the MP stressed.

The thank-you tour was not only an opportunity for the MP to express appreciation but also to engage directly with the people on pressing issues affecting their lives. Residents raised concerns ranging from poor road networks, lack of potable water, inadequate school infrastructure, and job opportunities for the youth.

In an interview with Oyerepa Tv and Promise Tv news reporter Emmanuel Adjetey, the Residents of Kwaekese and Donkokrom, commended Hon. Kpeli Worlase for his humility and willingness to listen to the concerns of his constituents.

“It is refreshing to see our MP come back to us after the elections. It shows leadership. We are hopeful that the promises made will be fulfilled. Our community needs urgent attention, and we believe he has the passion to make a difference,” residents remarked.

The tour has been widely welcomed by residents, many of whom expressed optimism that the MP’s development-driven agenda will help address the numerous challenges faced by the Kwahu Afram Plains North District.

Hon. Kpeli Worlase concluded his tour by reiterating his commitment to transparency, accountability, and grassroots participation in governance.

“Together with the chiefs, elders, and the good people of Kwahu Afram Plains North, we will build a better future,” he concluded.