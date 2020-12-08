Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice has lost the Tempane Parliamentary seat in the Upper East Region.

He was beaten by Madam Lamisi Akanvariba, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate who is the widow of the late Mr David Adakurugu, the first Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency since its creation in 2012.

Madam Akanvariba secured 20,939 votes out of the 37,400 valid votes cast, representing 55.99 percent while Deputy Attorney General had 16,462 votes representing 44.01 per cent.

Madam Akanvariba became the Parliamentary candidate for the Constituency on the ticket of the NDC after her husband won the primaries in 2018 to contest for the seat but passed on a few months later.

The MP elect then contested the primaries with Mr Alfred Azaabi and was overwhelmingly endorsed by NDC supporters.

She becomes the first female to represent the Constituency in Parliament and would be one of the two women to represent the Upper East Region in the eighth Parliament of the fourth Republic.