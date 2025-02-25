Kpetoe residents at risk as water contamination crisis escalates

Residents of Kpetoe in the Volta Region remain at risk as they continue consuming water contaminated by agrochemicals after a truck accident recently spilled chemicals into the River Tordze.

Despite official warnings, residents of Kpetoe and nearby areas still rely on the polluted river for their daily water needs, raising serious health concerns. The truck, which came from neighboring Togo, plunged into the Tordze River, releasing toxic substances into the water. As a primary water source for the community, the contamination poses a grave danger.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have confirmed the pollution. However, residents remain in crisis, with no immediate access to clean drinking water.

The Struggle for Clean Water

During a visit to the community, this reporter witnessed first-hand the dire situation. Residents were seen fetching water from the polluted river for domestic use. In interviews, many expressed their frustration, fear, and helplessness.

“We know the water is contaminated, but we have no choice. We live in fear every day,” said one resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Another resident, Diana Gomado, voiced similar concerns. “We don’t know what to do. The water has been bad for weeks, and we are just waiting for help. But so far, nothing has changed.”

Authorities Respond

Vicentia Sename Leyo, the aspiring District Chief Executive for Agotime Kpetoe, assured residents that she is collaborating with local and national agencies to provide clean drinking water.

“We are aware of the crisis, and I have made it a priority to get clean water to the people of Kpetoe. We are working on a solution,” she said in a phone interview.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Director of the EPA, Eng. Cujoe Zu, confirmed that the EPA and the Water Resources Commission have yet to release official test results on the water’s safety. The delay has heightened anxiety among residents.

“We are waiting for the official results before making further recommendations. In the meantime, we urge the community to avoid using the contaminated water,” Eng. Zu stated.

The Road Ahead

The situation in Kpetoe remains critical. With no alternative water sources and the threat of chemical contamination looming, residents are left in limbo, hoping for swift intervention from authorities.

As updates from the EPA and the Water Resources Commission are expected, Kpetoe’s residents continue to fear the long-term health effects of their daily water use.

This reporter will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as they become available.

By Christian Ahodie – Kpetoe, Volta Region