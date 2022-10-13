KPMG suggests the inclusion of cyber security in basic school curriculum

Mr Andrew Akoto, Partner and Head of Advisory, KPMG Ghana, has called for the inclusion of cyber security in the curriculum for basic schools to boost the awareness of pupils on cyber threats and enhance their security online.

Describing children as “digital natives,” Mr Akoto said the exposure of pupils to Information Communication Technology was a good step, adding that the introduction of cyber security education would inform children about the safe use of the internet.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the 2022 KMPG Global Cyber Day observed at the East Airport International School in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Akoto said the KPMG, as part of its commitment to investing in the next generation, was focusing on children because they were more vulnerable to cyber threats and manipulation.

“It is important that while we focus on the opportunities that the internet presents, we also ensure that we include cyber security and awareness as part of the curriculum so that children will know very early that anything else there could be a good or bad side,” Mr Akoto said.

The Global Cyber Day is an annual community initiative led by KPMG cyber security professionals and aims at educating young people about the importance of cyber security and internet risk, as part of the firm’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

During the month of October, KPMG cyber security professionals train students, teachers and parents on safe use of personal data, social media, cyber bullying, and online gaming among others.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) more than 175,000 children go online for the first time every day, tapping into great opportunities, but facing grave risks.

“Unscrupulous persons online gain the attention of children with very exciting stuff. They pretend to be their best friends, give them a whole lot of juicy offers and thereby grab their attention, and only God knows what they would be hooked onto if they do not know some of these attacks,” he said.

Ms Fabiola Amedo, Manager, Information Technology Advisory Team, KPMG, said many children were exposed to a lot threats online, including online grooming, and cyber bullying, which she said, had dire effects on their psychology.

She said the objective of the sensitisation was to empower young and enhance their awareness about dangers on the internet and encourage practices that would minimise their susceptibility to online attacks.

“The key thing that we always encourage the children to do is to be a friend and not a bully. We also tell them not to click on phishing links, always review messages received and engage adults before they take any action,” she said.