Kpone bad road increases armed robbery

Residents of Kpone-Kantamanso have revealed that the bad roads in the Municipality have increased incidents of armed robbery, as the criminals take advantage of the poor road to strike at vehicles and their passengers.

The residents have therefore called on the Municipal Assembly and the Government to rehabilitate the deteriorated roads, which posed great danger to the people.

The resident expressed concern that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to Kpone area, classified as a national security installation, has been left to deteriorate for many years, and called on government to capture the road in the “Year of Roads Agenda”.

The residents in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone on Friday, said the deplorable nature of the roads in the area was not only making living conditions very difficult, but had also become a sanctuary for armed robbers and other criminals.

Mr Frank Nartey, a resident, noted that the Municipality lacked basic infrastructure for development and other amenities like potable water, among others.

He said the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality was fast growing and had many economic ventures, but due to the nature of roads, investors were reluctant to venture into the area.

“The Municipality has many factories and resources, but it’s rather unfortunately that our roads are poor and we do not even have access to portable water, these are things we don’t have to beg for, the Assembly has to work on the feeder roads,” Mr Nartey stated.

Mr Samuel Tetteh, a Commercial Driver, told the GNA that the nature of the roads were so poor that, their sales ended up in the pockets of mechanical engineers as they needed to go and service the car on regular basis. “My car goes to the shop every two-weeks. It’s like I make sales for the car repairers, all the money I earn, ends up in their pockets.

“Drivers are suffering on the Kpone roads, inhaling the dust at a regular interval has also affected their health”.

He said: “the painful thing is that, even if you want to demonstrate, our leaders will not agree, the roads are so bad, I don’t load at some part of the Municipality when it rains. It’s because the roads are so bad that, I can’t return after going,” Mr Tetteh said.