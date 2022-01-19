Kpone Community Basic School gets ICT Center

Heavy Machinery Dealers has handed over an Information Communication and Technology Center for the Kpone Methodist B. Basic School as part of efforts to assist education delivery within the Kpone District.

Mr Wisdom Kudroha Head Teacher of the school in appreciation to the HMD Management said science education was crucial to national development and was happy that the company chose to promote ICT training at the school.

Mr Kudroha speaking at the handing over ceremony said the ICT Lab was in a bad shape, “leaking roof, damaged ceiling, and termite-infested doors and door frames; the floor was cracked.

“To make matters worse, thieves took advantage and broke into the Lab and made away with our already inadequate computers”.

Mr Kudroha expressed his gratitude to HMD for the renovation and stressed that the gesture would help the school to provide quality ICT education to the pupils.

Mr Martin Awuku, HMD Human Resource Manager described the renovation as part of efforts to support deprived schools within the community for them to deliver quality education to the youth in the catchment area.

Mr Matthew Khouri, HMD Chief Executive Officer said the aim of HMD “goes beyond simply caring for the well-being of our African community and her children.

“We hope this renovation can pave a way for quality education, pleasant living environment, and an opportunity for a brighter future for the youth”.

HMD is a leading multi-brand distributor of machinery, equipment, and parts in West Africa, and has focused on playing an integral role in the building of West African infrastructure.

The renovation was financed out of proceeds from the Bobcat Attachment Auction sales organized by the company.