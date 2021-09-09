Kpone Community SHS: MCE pledges to install CCTV to enhance surveillance

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, has pledged to install a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kpone Community Senior High School to enhance surveillance.

At a ceremony to raise funds to construct a fence wall around the school, he said the CCTV would help detect and identify students who used unapproved routes to get out of the school.

Mr Appiah said the Assembly would support the school to build the fence wall to help curb indiscipline.

He advised parents to pay critical attention to the needs of their children and not to relinquish everything at the doorsteps of the government and the teachers.

He said under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, government was investing more resources into education to ensure that every child who qualified to be enrolled into a second circle institution got the opportunity through the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mr Appiah noted that the Free SHS Policy was to build and secure the nation’s future and that Ghana and Africa could only bridge the technology and economic gap through education.

He said government was committed to building a holistic foundation for both the present and future generations and called on all to support it to achieve its objective of transforming the nation.

He appealed to students, parents and teachers and all stakeholders in education to contribute their quota towards making the investment worthwhile.

Mr Amos Narh, the PTA Chairman, said the fence wall would prevent encroachers from the school lands, protect teachers, students and non-teaching staff and improve performance in general.

The estimated cost for the fence wall around School’s 19-acre land is pegged at GHC600,000.00, out of which about GHC150.000.00 was realised during the fund raising.