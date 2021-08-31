Kpone Community SHS PTA to construct fence wall

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the Kpone Community Senior High school in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has initiated modalities to construct a fence wall around the school.

Some residents have encroached the lands of the Kpone Community School, which remains the only public second cycle school within the Municipality.

Students also runaway to town without permission, a situation which authorities linked to the poor performance in the 2020 WASSCE exams; Mr. Wiafe Akenten, Headmaster for the school noted at a fund raising event organized by the PTA to mobilize money towards the construction of the fence wall.

He noted that it had become imperative that the school built a fence wall to protect the students and other properties; recounting that, few years ago some properties were stolen from the school creating some form of insecurity.

Mr. Akenten stressed that, the governing board of the school and the PTA had to put in plans to restore sanity, hence the need to construct the wall to prevent student from leaving the school premises without authorization.

Mr. Harry Evans Arthur, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Education Director, said it was the target of the directorate to fence all public schools within the Municipality, to ensure school properties and student were at all times safe from unscrupulous people.

Mr. Arthur advised students to take their studies serious saying the Kpone community school had been degraded from Grade ‘A’ to ‘D’ something he said could be avoided.

According to him the school would no more be a walk way for criminals and encroachers within the community.

Ms. Martha Quaow, final year home economics student, expressed gratitude to the PTA and other stakeholders for their benevolent gesture towards the development of the Kpone Community Senior High school.

She said, the students would perform very well in the on-going WASSCE examination saying the Kpone Community High Schools would return to Grade ‘A’ School again.

The PTA have estimated GHC600,000.00 as cost for the fence wall covering about 19 acreage of land where the community day school is sited.

Present at the occasion was the Paramount Chief of Kpone, Nii Tetteh Otu II, Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah and Member of Parliament for the area Mr. Joseph Akuerteh Tettey.

Eight-Member PTA Committee was inaugurated to facilitate the project.