Kpone-Katamanso Assembly asked to demarcate boundaries of Kpone loading terminal

The Kpone Local Chapter of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to demarcate the boundaries of the Kpone loading terminal.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr. Benjamin Annan Nortey Kpone GPRTU local Vice Chairman stated that the Municipal Assembly needed to show the proper demarcation to protect the stretch of land allocated to the GPRTU as a lorry station.

Mr. Nortey revealed that some residents had erected container shops on portions of the land which was supposed to be under the control of the Kpone GPRTU.

He said the loading terminal was supposed to have two outlets one for entering and the other for existing but residents have encroached the same with container shops making it difficult for drivers to maneuver their way through.

According to the Vice Chairman several requests have been made to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) to have the issues resolved, “we are still waiting for their response and action”.

Mr. Nortey mentioned that about 300 cars load from the terminal daily to different destinations in the region adding that the place must be developed into a modern loading terminal, where access to electricity, potable water, and decent place of convenience would be available for both drivers and passengers.