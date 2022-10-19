Kpone-Katamanso Assembly’s Justice and Security sub-committee tours DVLA

Members of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly’s Justice and Security sub-committee have paid a working visit to the Tema Regional office of the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to familiarize themselves with the modus operandi of the authority.

The visit offered the committee the opportunity to interact with the leadership of DVLA on issues regarding the operations of motorcycles, commercial drivers, and their disregard for some basic road traffic regulations within the municipality.

Mr. Godwin Owusu Tuah, Committee Chairman, Justice and Security Kpone-Katamanso, said the activities of motorcycle operators were rapidly increasing in the municipality.

He said many of such operators do not have the needed training, and license thereby involving themselves in unnecessary road crashes.

Mr. Tuah further said accident statistics available to the assembly indicated that many of the road crashes recorded involved a high number of motorcycle operators, adding that, it was unacceptable to lose lives in such a manner.

He said the acquisition of driving licenses and other roadworthy documents was another challenge confronting both private and commercial drivers including motorcycle operators.

He, therefore, called on the authority to help remedy such lapses.

Mr. Samuel Owusu, DVLA Tema Regional Manager, expressed gratitude to the committee for the working visit, adding that, the DVLA was mandated as part of its operations to sensitize the public on its procedures.

He said their doors were open and that individuals, organizations including corporate entities who needed their services could book appointments with the authority.

Mr. Owusu also appealed to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to assist the DVLA in ensuring that the various road regulations were adhered to.

He advised the public to use the appropriate means to acquire documentation for their vehicles, or driver’s license and other relevant documents for their vehicles so as to avoid prosecution and other preventable issues.

Mr. Owusu explained that DVLA seeks to promote good driving standards in the country and ensure the use of roadworthy vehicles on the roads and other public places.

He said the authority exists to ensure best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to promote road safety and environmental sustainability while pursuing integrity, excellence, professionalism, and reliability in service delivery.