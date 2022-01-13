Kpone-Katamanso begins operation clean your frontage community engagement

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has started community engagement on the Operation Clean Your Frontage policy to sensitise the residents and their respective roles.

The first of the series community engagement was held at Zenu in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region during which

Mr Samuel Oko Amanquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive said the exercise would start from February this year.

The MCE stressed that it was important the Municipal Assembly engaged the residents in the Municipality for them to own the policy.

Mr Oko Amanquah noted that there was an operational Legislative Instrument (LI) that would serve as a legal framework for the policy saying authorities would not relent to enforce the LI to ensure residents adhere to the requirements of the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme.

According to the MCE, it was the vision of President Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Greater Accra the Cleanest City in the West African sub-region hence the relentless effort of the Regional Minister to ensure that the vision is operationalised through the campaign.

Mr Oko Amanquah charge Churches, Mosques, Pubs, Companies, and individual homes are to ensure their frontage right to the middle of the roads and drains if any were kept clean and greened at all times.

He added that failure to comply with the directives would trigger prosecution which could be severe to serve as a deterrent to others, adding that a sanitation task force will be deployed in the various communities within the municipality to ensure compliance.

Residents, Landlords, youth groups, clergies amongst other identifiable groups converged at the Divine Healers Church in Zenu for the community engagement on the Operation Clean your Frontage policy.