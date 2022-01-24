Kpone-Katamanso CLOGSAG members welcome 20 percent neutrality Allowance

The 20 percent neutrality allowance promised by the government has received applause from the Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, Mr. Francis Kofi Somuah, CLOGSAG Kpone-Katamanso District chairman stated that they have received a letter from their leaders at the national level instructing them to return to post.

Mr Somuah added that the CLOSAG members in Kpone-Katamanso have welcomed the agreements reached between the government and its national leaders saying they would work to shore up the gains of their various departments in the Municipality.

According to the CLOGSAG District Chairman, explained that every CLOGSAG Member needed to work under good working conditions stressing that the salary adjustment to the members was refreshing.

Mr Somuah hinted that the members were willing and ready to commit their quota to the development of the country and that it was the responsibility of the government to pay attention to their plight.

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has about 150 CLOGSAG members working at the various departments.

CLOGSAG members last Thursday, January 20th, embarked on a nationwide strike as directed by its leadership until the government heeded their request for better conditions of service.

“This is to confirm National Executive Council (NEC) decision that from Thursday, January 20th, 2022, the Civil and Local Government Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) will embark on a nationwide strike to press home demand for better conditions of service.

“By this letter, all CLOGSAG members in the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies are informed to stay at home from Thursday, January 20, until further notice.”

The Association claimed that over a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, they are yet to communicate anything to them despite persistent reminders.

Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, CLOGSAG Executive Secretary in a statement said all relevant stakeholders were served with notice of the industrial action since December 22, 2021.

“In a similar vein, by this letter, all Chief Directors, Heads of Departments, Regional Coordinating Directors, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors are duly informed,” he added.

However, the strike was called off after some hours and workers returned to work after its national leaders reached an agreement with the government.