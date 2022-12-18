Kpone-Katamanso fashion designers ready for Xmas

Contemporary or moderate ladies seeking either something elegant or normal for Christmas fashion wear for religious service, parties and social gatherings, the Kpone-Katamanso fashion designers are set to meet the needs of all.

A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office Pre-Christmas market monitoring at the Kpone-Katamsno Municipality focusing on the fashion and dressmaking industry unveiled that all the Christmas yuletide cannot be complete without the garment industry.

GNA observed that the dressmakers have fashionable all traditional women’s wear for all occasions, which are very affordable for the best outfit to step out with during the Xmas season which includes: Kaba and Slit, Straight dresses, Petite, Plus Size, and Curves Style.

Speaking to GNA, Ms. Hannah Aseidu, a seamstress at Bediako near Kpone said that despite the popular economic challenges, customers were patronizing the services of dressmakers “as you cannot celebrate Christmas without a dress”.

“Our clients are pouring in for different styles of garments to welcome the 2022 Christmas picking fabrics and designs of their choice,” Ms. Aseidu stated.

She said ladies’ clothing is in high demand as compared to men, while Kaba and Slit are on top of demand, “due to this I close late or sometimes I work in the late hours of the night together with my apprentices”.

Ms. Aseidu said, “business so far so good, the market is going on well for me, and also this is our season therefore I am looking forward to more orders from my clients”.

Ms. Grace Wordey of ‘By His Grace Fashion Home’ told the GNA that demand for more kids’ outfits keeps coming than adults, explaining that most parents hold the view that the kids matter most in the Christmas yuletide and must be satisfied.

“Buyers are actively diversifying their supply chains for Christmas apparel and seeking more competitive price points,” she said.

Ms. Rose Donkor another fashion designer explained that the fashion business was high because clients are purchasing more for events and also for Christmas celebration.

Ms. Forgive Adjorlolo of Abaah Fashion and Designing Center also in Kpone said business is ongoing but at a slow pace such that clients are not patronizing kids’ wear which has been sewn but rather going in for already made clothes.

“But for the adults, they bring in their orders. Last year I made a lot of clothes as compared to this year. To crown it all dressmaking this year is increasing gradually for me, and I am hoping in receiving more orders, Ms. Adjorlolo stated.

Ms. Angelina Teye of Purple Peplum Creations told the GNA that her center was busy with orders, but most of them are for brides and for other events.

“I expect more Christmas orders from clients even though the pricing of items has increased but this year’s Xmas celebration would be a memorable one,” Ms. Teye stated.