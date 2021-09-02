Kpone-Katamanso MCE calls for unity during annual Homowo festival

Mr. Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has called for unity amongst all the 10 Clans in Kpone before, during and after the 2021 Homowo festivities.

Speaking at a short event to donate some items to the Kpone Traditional Council for the homowo celebrations, Mr. Appiah explained that without unity nothing could be achieved within the Municipality.

He added that, the Municipal Assembly served also as a channel through which residents could make their grievances known and attended to.

He mentioned that, Kpone had come a long way and could be a pacesetter for other communities to emulate, explaining that the 2021 Homowo festival should be used to promote the culture, tourism centers, tradition and the unique way of life of the people of Kpone to attract tourists and investors.

Mr. Appiah added that the Kpone landing beach would be develop saying some investors had expressed interest to develop the beaches to compete with other beaches in Prampram and Ada.

Touching on the 7.2 kilometers infamous TOR-Kpone road, the Municipal Chief Executive revealed that the contractor had moved to site to commence work on that stretch of road, hinting that local artisans would be employed as labourers to reduce the unemployment situation within the Municipality.

He advised residents to choose unity over divisions as they celebrate the 2021 Homowo festival adding that the coronavirus was still prevalent within the Greater Accra Region hence residents should obey the safety protocols to stop the spread.