Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has engaged residents of Akansa Electoral Area in Zenu on how to accelerate development in the area.

He said it was imperative for leaders to engage their residents to solicit views and suggestions on how to tailor development to suit the interest of the people.

Mr. Appiah explained that, development demanded a collective approach, saying every citizen must endeavour to contribute their quota as far as development was concerned.

He said waste management system was established to enhance sanitation, stressing that, plans were far advanced to engage the Sono Asogli Company to set up a company within the Municipality to convert waste to energy.

The MCE said when the company takes off, there would be a daily demand of waste from the residents to ensure enough thermal energy was produced for their use.

“The waste materials in your communities would soon be your cash cow,” he hinted.

Mr. Appiah again revealed that, though he was acting as an MCE now he was optimistic the President would retain him as the Municipal Chief Executive to serve the people of Kpone-Katamanso.

Chiefs, opinion leaders, faith-based organizations, Religious leaders, Residential Associations Executives amongst participated in the MCE’s Community Engagement.