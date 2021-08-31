Kpone-Katamanso Municipality declared hostile zone for criminals

The Kpone District Police Commander, Superintendent Seth Tay, on Monday declared Kpone-Katamanso as a no go area for criminals and other unscrupulous people.

The District Police Commander without disclosing the details, said the Command would intensify security surveillance operation across the Municipality and zoom on people who use motorbike without the accurate documentations.

Supt. Tay made the revelation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone and explained that the Kpone District Police Command will work together with the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, to clamp down on people who flouted the road traffic regulations within the Municipality.

He noted that regulating the activities of motorbike riders remained the duty of the police.

He explained that, about 80 motorbikes have been impounded for violating some road traffic rules including riding without license.

“At least a motor rider must hold a license ‘A’ before plying the roads,” he said, and noted that the police would not relent to prosecute anyone who disobeyed the law.

He explained that political leaders including opinion leaders must support the police in restoring order in the various communities.

Supt. Tay also assured the residents that the police were ready to provide adequate security for the chiefs and people of Kpone as they prepared to celebrate the 2021 Homowo festival.