Kpone-Katamanso NCCE holds forum on National Cohesion

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, has held a day inter-party forum on National Cohesion.

The forum was on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation,” to educate citizens to live in harmony.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the event, Mrs Lucille Hewletts Annan, NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director, stated that the programme was put together to educate political activists and members of the inter-party dialogue committee on security issues.

She said the recent emergence of terrorists and successionist groups across the sub-region and it was time the key stakeholders be reminded to be on the alert to avert any unforeseen situation that tended to destabilize the peaceful co-existence in the country.

Mrs Annan explained that the NCCE had put together a documentary for people to see the devastating effects of misunderstanding and war on a country.

The NCCE Greater Accra Regional Director stated that some misunderstandings could be resolved with the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism and advised the people not to take the laws into their own hands to destroy lives and properties.

She said the police had been mandated to enforce law and order within their jurisdictional areas, saying aggrieved citizens should not hesitate to inform the police on matters relating to criminalities for the appropriate actions to be taken.

She said the 1992 Constitution was supreme over any existing law in the country and it was wrong for any individual or group to break away from Ghana in the name of succession.

Mrs Annan reiterated that the Vigilantism Act in Ghana had banned activities of land guards and political vigilante groups and, therefore, called on the law enforcing agencies to clamp down on people involved in such activities.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Herbert Sosu of the Kpone District Police Command, assured the participants of the Police readiness to protect them against unscrupulous individuals.

He said residents should have absolute confidence in the police and report any suspicious character to the police for swift actions.

DSP Sosu explained that citizens must obey the public order Act saying the police must be notified ahead of any special event within its operational areas.

He also advised residents to be extra vigilant within the communities, saying the criminals were always devising new strategies to trap unsuspecting individuals to steal their valuables.

Political party activists, the Clergy, leaders of youth groups, traders and some identifiable groups were at the Kpone Mount Sanai Methodist church for the programme.