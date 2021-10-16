Kpone-Katamanso new MCE Sworn into office

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah popularly known as ‘Okoson’ has been sworn into office as the third Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Amanquah said roads and security would be among his key priorities for the municipality.

He said Kpone-Katamanso was lagging behind as far as development was concerned.

Mr Amanquah explained that he could not succeed without the support of the Assembly Members and other important stakeholders within the municipality adding that he would reach out to all stakeholders to tap into their ideas to develop the municipality.

The new MCE revealed that some roads were awarded on contracts and pledged to do what he could to ensure the contractors commenced work on those roads in the municipality.

According to him, some security lapses were identified within the municipality saying residents should continue to have confidence in the security service as they were mandated by law to ensure law and order in various communities.

He assured that the Municipal assembly would remain committed to serving the residents with a call on residents to visit the assembly whenever they needed some explanation on issues bordering them.

Mr Amanquah takes over from Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah as the third MCE for the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA).

Academically, the new MCE who is an indigene of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region started his education at the Kpone Methodist Primary School and the Kpone Methodist Middle School.

He proceeded to Emit Commercial Institution for his GCE ‘O’ Level after which he pursued his GCE ‘A’ Level certificate and HND from the then Accra Polytechnic.

Mr Amanquah also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an MBA in Finance from Coventry University, UK.

Until his nomination, he was the Head of Accounts for the Tema Chapter of Teachers’ Network Co-operative Credit Union.