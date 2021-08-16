Kpone-Katamanso: Over 9000 people expected to take JnJ jab

About 9,700 people are expected to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccination in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality aimed at fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director explained that the Johnson and Johnson vaccination, which started on Monday, August 16th, would end on Friday, August 21, within the Municipality.

She said 78 Health Officials have been deployed to the various designated locations to administer the jabs to residents.

The Municipal Health Director said this at a stakeholders’ engagement in Kpone as part of activities to roll out the vaccination and also whip up enthusiasm among the resident to participate in the exercise.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah added that there would be static and mobile teams for the exercise adding that, people who might feel severe pains and experience unusual feelings after taking the jab, should report to the various health facilities for the necessary health care.

She explained that the municipality had taken delivery of about 9,007 vaccines for the five-day exercise.

The exercise is expected to take place in about 10 designated locations which include: Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health Center, Katamanso Health Center, Apollonia Health Center, 1MRS MICHEL Camp, New Crystal Hospital, Oyibi Health Center, Valley View University Hospital, and Gbetsile Clinic.

Meanwhile, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has hit the ground with his team mobilizing the community members to participate in the exercise.

Mr. Appiah told the Ghana News Agency in Kpone that, the exercise serves as a key component in the fight against COVID-19, saying, “We must encourage everyone who qualifies to participate for our collective interest”.

He, however, cautioned those who participated in the first vaccine not to attempt to take this jab as they are already protected.

The Kpone-Katamanso MCE also encouraged the residents to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols as taking the jab was not a certificate to stop using the nose masks, washing of hands under running water, regular usage of the hand sanitizer, and other preventive measures.