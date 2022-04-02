Kpone Mlitsakpo Chief Urges Police To Decentralize Recruitment Into Service

Nii Tetteh Oglie II, Chief of Kpone Mlitsakpo has called on the Ghana Police Service to decentralize the recruitment into the service across the 16 regions.

He said by so doing, screening of applicants would be confirmed from the districts, Divisional and Regional police commands.

‘This will help retrieve all digitalized information of applicants and minimize the recruitment of criminals into the Service’.

Nii Oglie was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone, near Tema.

He said apart from the general training that recruits receive, there must be a separate police ideological institute responsible for imparting national and policing ideologies into new recruits.

‘That will help minimize, if not curtail unprofessional conduct by some police officers and affirm the services motto “Service with Integrity,’ Nii Oglie said.

He said depoliticization of recruitment into the service was key, adding that there must be a conscious national mechanism through state institutions to depoliticize recruitment into the service.

‘The Ghana Police Service and other security agencies must not be seen as a reservoir for party foot soldiers,’ he said.

Nii Oglie said the Police Service was a profession of standards and quality with the highest level of intelligence.

‘All efforts must be aimed to ensure that recruitment and training divisions comply with the laws and guidelines stipulated in the recruitment and training policy framework,” Nii added.

He congratulated the Senior National football team, the Black Stars and the female U-20 team, the Black Princesses for their qualification to their respective World Cup Championships in 2022.

The Stars gained a 1-1 draw verdict to snatch a FIFA World Cup ticket on Tuesday, in Abuja, having been held to a goalless in the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In the other hand the Black Princesses also gained a mammoth edge to qualify for the FIFA World U-20 World Cup.

These Nii Oglie said was a good sign for Ghana as far as sports promotion and development was concerned and expressed the hope that they will raise the flag of Ghana high to make the nation proud in their respective competitions.