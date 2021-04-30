Nii Tetteh Otu II, Paramount Chief of the Kpone Traditional Area, on Thursday commended the National Media Commission on its action against ‘illegal and nuisance’ media organizations in the country.

Nii Tetteh Otu was reacting to the NMC’s recent action to sanitize the media landscape, which led to the closing down of about 49 nuisance and illegal media operators and the arrest of some individuals behind the emerging “Juju and Lotto TV and Radio stations” in the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Nii Tetteh Otu II, noted that though the action of the NMC was commendable it was long overdue.

He added that the proliferation of sophisticated gadget had also enhance the activities of media practitioners who were hitherto not been regulated by the NMC.

According to the Paramount Chief, closing down the media houses was not the only means to solve the challenges the country was faced with, adding that the Commission must put in measures to ensure innocent workers at these media houses were not rendered jobless due to the shutdown.

Nii Tetteh Otu II, again explained that people would still find ways to manipulate the system saying stringent measures must be deployed to cater for such situations citing the social media platforms.

The Kpone Paramount Chief called on all stakeholders to help sanitize the media space to ensure good content were disseminated for the general public.

The traditional ruler made an appeal through the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office on April 14th, 2021 to the NMC to deal with some media organizations in the country over what he termed as unhealthy media content.