Kpone Paramount Chief joins GNA Road safety advocacy

Nii Tetteh Otu II Paramount Chief, Kpone Traditional Area has joined the Tema Ghana News Agency Road Safety campaign and attributed 80 per cent of causes of road crashes to drivers; 20 per cent to nature of roads.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone as part of GNA stakeholders’ engagement on the road safety campaign, Nii Tetteh Otu II mentioned that poor roads could not be the major factor of road carnages.

The paramount Chief explained that drivers do not practise regular maintenance of their vehicles, saying they were interested in unnecessary speeding and flagrant disregard to the road signs.

Nii Tetteh Otu II noted that most times car owners’ handed over their vehicles to unqualified drivers, a situation he claimed was a major cause for the rampant road carnages in the country.

He added that wrongful overtaking must be avoided by drivers with a call on the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to intensify efforts at check speeding and wrongful overtaking by both private and commercial drivers.

The Kpone Mantse further stated that drivers must not compete with each other on the roads saying each car on a journey had its speed limit and when to reach their destination.

He said when drivers were in good communication or appreciated the signs on the roads fatal carnages would be reduced.

He advised young drivers to learn from their senior colleagues adding that driving also required some level of experience for lives and property to be saved on the major roads.

The Tema Office of GNA and the MTTD Road Safety Campaign platform seeks to use prominent persons to provide continuous education on the need to be safe on the roads and reduce road carnage.

The Project also seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly awareness advocacy on the need to be cautious on the road as a user, educate all road users of their respective responsibilities, and sensitize drivers especially of the tenets of road safety regulations.