Kpone- Tema Newtown Boundary Disputes; Police Accused Of Failing To Resolve Continuous Attack On Residents

Some residents within the Kpone/ Tema Newtown boundary dispute area known as Paradise Beach, which falls in-between the Kpone township and Tema Newtown have accused the Tema regional police command of doing little to resolve the impasse between the Kpone Traditional Council and that of the Tema Traditional Council over the said land.

Checks indicate that, a task force from the Tema Traditional Council have been terrorizing residents within the said disputed boundary for the past year, leading to some structures within the area being marked for eviction and demolition.

A similar exercise by the Tema Traditional Council task force last November led to a serious backlash from some youths of Kpone who drove away the said task force from the area.

Despite the Tema regional police command taking up the matter for an amicable resolution, nothing positive has come out of the matter a year after.

Nii Osah Leno, CEO of Paradise beach whose business sits on the disputed land tells the media that, the said area falls under the watch of the Kpone Traditional Area and so he finds it difficult to understand why the Tema Traditional Council is laying claim to it.

He added that, the Tema Traditional council is yet to provide land acquisition documents to their claim of the Paradise Beach area, a year after they were ordered to do so by the Tema regional police command, unlike the Kpone Traditional Council who have since furnished the command with the necessary documents.

He said the slow pace approach adopted by the Tema regional police command in resolving the matter could further affect the peace being enjoyed by residents there due to the constant harassment of residents by the Tema Traditional Council task force.

Some residents who also spoke to the press also expressed their frustrations and fear over the continues harassment they suffer in the hands of the said task force, who they say keeps pressurizing them to vacate the area.

Meanwhile, the Tema regional police command says the matter is still being investigated. According to some sources within the office of the regional crime officer, parties in the matter are cooperating with the police to find a lasting solution to the matter at hand.