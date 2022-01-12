Kpone-TOR road users decry delays of construction works

Users of the 7.2 km Kpone-Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) road have decried the delays of the construction works which is hampering their businesses.

The people mostly commercial and private drivers, students, traders among others who engaged the Ghana News Agency in an interview noted that they were disturbed with the situation.

“We live in two bad worlds-during the rainy season, the road becomes muddy and un-motorable, sometimes the vehicles break down or unable to move, forcing the passengers to get down and walk through the slippery mud while in the dry season, we are daily bathed with dust, which also had health implications,” a resident told the GNA.

The drivers also claimed that the 7.2km road portion which should take a maximum of 10 minutes to ply, now took them over 30 minutes.

Mr Michael Noye Tetteh, a commercial driver explained that the situation had reduced their daily income, increased their maintenance cost and compelling them to visit mechanic workshops regularly and in short intervals.

He called on the authorities to fast-track work on the roads to keep them active in the business.

The sod-cutting ceremony was held in August 2020 for preliminary works on the 7.2 km Kpone – TOR and the actual construction started in September 2021.

The project was expected to be completed within 24 months.

The 7.2kilometer dual-carriage road with an improved drainage system would link Tema Metropolis to Kpone-Katamanso Municipality and provide comfort to numerous industries in Kpone and Tema.