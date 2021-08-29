Kpone Traditional Council receives package ahead of Homowo festival

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has donated some items ahead of the 2021 Homowo festival to the Chiefs and people of Kpone in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The items received by Kpone Traditional Council included, bags of maize, assorted drinks, gallons of palm oil, bags of palm nuts, nose masks, hand sanitizer, Jessys footballs and undisclosed amount of money to be shared amongst all the ten family clans in Kpone for the 2021 Homowo festival.

Mr. Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister at the presentation commended the Chiefs and people of Kpone as they gear up to celebrate the 2021 Homowo festival.

According to the Regional Minister, the welfare of the people of Kpone had been dear to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stressing that the resident should always endeavour to adhere to the safety protocols to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Quartey speech was delivered by Mr Alexander Daniel Nii Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive for Adentan Municipal Assembly and Dean of the Greater Accra Regional Municipal Chief Executives, who also presented the items on behalf of the Regional Minister.

The Regional Minister noted that Kpone continued to remain peaceful over the years, and commended the chiefs and people for building solid foundation and working together.

Mr Quartey however reminded the people that the issues of sanitation cannot be ignored and charged the chiefs and people to join the operation ‘Keep your frontage clean,’ launched recently, which formed one of the pillars of ‘Make Accra work again’ campaign.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister said the law would be enforced to the later as people who flouted sanitation bylaws would be arrested and prosecuted.

He noted that the Homowo festival signalled the end of a year and the beginning of another traditional calendar, saying the various family clans of Kpone should reflect and consolidate the gains within the various traditional areas within the Kpone Traditional Council.

Nii Tetteh Otu II, Paramount Chief of Kpone Traditional Area, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

He added that the various family heads would ensure the items were shared equitably amongst all the ten family clans in Kpone.

Nii Otu II added that resident must be moderate in their celebration especially during this coronavirus pandemic era.

The Kpone chief also stressed that resident must support their leaders to bring the needed development into the community.

The Paramount Chief added that Kpone would soon inaugurate a sanitation court to punish people who violated the sanitation laws.