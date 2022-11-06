Krachi communities cleaned for MCE’s funeral

The Krachi East Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has held a clean-up exercise as a prelude to the funeral of Francis Kofi Okesu, the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), scheduled for November 11 – 12.

The security agencies, officials from the Municipal Environmental Health Unit, students from the Dambai College of Education and Oti Senior High Technical School, staff of the Municipal Health Directorate, Association of Beauticians, and media practitioners, among others, participated.

They desilted chocked gutters, cleared weeds on the Lapaz Park and collected refuse along roads through the Lakeside to the cemetery area during the four-hour exercise.

Mr Isahaku Yakubu, the Municipal Coordinating Director, expressed gratitude to the participants for the massive turnout and urged residents to keep the town clean during and after the funeral.

The mortal remains of the late Francis Kofi Okesu will be interred at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital, on November 12, 2022.

Okesu, until his demise, served as the MCE for Krachi East, doubling as the Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Oti Region.

Mr Sullemana Shamuna Gmakaanyi, the Personal Assistant to the late MCE, said a vigil would be held on November 11 at Lapaz Park in Dambai followed by a thanksgiving service at the Church of Pentecost at Dambai Central on November 13.

The MCE was found dead in a hotel in Kumasi on September 4, 2022. Earlier reports indicated that he checked into the hotel on September 2, with his driver, Sylvester Atta.