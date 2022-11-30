Krachi East MP donates to community projects

Mr. Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency, has presented 16 packets of roofing sheets and 200 bags of cement to four communities and a school in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The beneficiary communities are Peposu No3, Motorway, Adonkwanta, Dormabin and Dambai Old Town JHS.

Mr Iddrisu Sullemana, an aide, who presented on behalf of the MP, said the roofing sheets and bags of cement was his kind gesture towards the construction of school pavilions.

Mr Sullemana told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the building materials were purchased from the MP’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund and asked the beneficiary communities to use them for the intended purpose.

He assured the constituents that the MP was working hard to improve the well-being of the people in the municipality and promised to contribute his quota to ensure that the people made gains in terms of development.

The leaders of the communities and the school thanked the Mr Gidisu for his benevolence and promised that they would put the items donated to good use.